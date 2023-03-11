Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $27,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $33.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

