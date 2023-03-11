Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires Shares of 2,000 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.5% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.