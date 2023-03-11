Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Update

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sight Sciences Company Profile

SGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.