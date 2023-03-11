Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

