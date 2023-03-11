Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179.07 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $179.07 million and $5.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,332.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00339362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00694739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00083514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00545932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009974 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,559,112,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.