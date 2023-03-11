Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declines By 34.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 893,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,569. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $65.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

