Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declines By 34.8%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 893,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,569. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $65.12.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
