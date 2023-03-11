Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Rises By 97.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD remained flat at $6.46 during midday trading on Friday. 127,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,769. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.17.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
