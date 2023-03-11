Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Rises By 97.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD remained flat at $6.46 during midday trading on Friday. 127,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,769. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $404,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.