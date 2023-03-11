Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Drops By 45.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Down 3.1 %
NCV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 581,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,145. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
