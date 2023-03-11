Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Drops By 45.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

NCV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 581,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,145. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 2,083.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 340,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 324,990 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 567.9% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 96,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

