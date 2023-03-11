Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Increases By 76.1%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

Shares of MEDS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 200,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,915. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.