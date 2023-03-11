Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Declines By 66.7%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

Shares of TBTC stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Table Trac has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

