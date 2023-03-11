Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Decreases By 55.2%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of SWVL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Swvl has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Get Swvl alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWVL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Swvl in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Swvl by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Swvl in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,985,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.