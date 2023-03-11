Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Declines By 97.9%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.87) to GBX 1,664 ($20.01) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

SSEZY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.