Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Rises By 68.2%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,624. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

