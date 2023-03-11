Short Interest in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Decreases By 27.4%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 43.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 15.8% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

