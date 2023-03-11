Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Drops By 27.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SLSSF stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.