Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Decreases By 91.7%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Smiths Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMGZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.84) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($20.80) to GBX 1,860 ($22.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

