Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Decreases By 38.1%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance
Shares of SIHBY stock remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.70.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
