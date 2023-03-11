Short Interest in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Decreases By 38.1%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

Shares of SIHBY stock remained flat at $2.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

