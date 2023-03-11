Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 42.3%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sharp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.33. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.
About Sharp
