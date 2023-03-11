Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 42.3%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sharp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.33. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

