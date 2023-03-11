Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Grows By 500.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SEEK Price Performance
SEEK stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 10,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. SEEK has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $45.76.
About SEEK
