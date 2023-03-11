Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Increases By 379.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 379.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Scandium International Mining Trading Down 42.9 %
OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,456. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Scandium International Mining
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scandium International Mining (SCYYF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.