Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Increases By 379.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 379.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Scandium International Mining Trading Down 42.9 %

OTCMKTS:SCYYF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,456. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

