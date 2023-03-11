Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Increases By 459.6%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 459.6% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Revival Gold Stock Down 4.2 %
Revival Gold stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 85,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,123. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
Revival Gold Company Profile
