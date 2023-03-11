Short Interest in Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Decreases By 93.3%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Resonac Price Performance
OTCMKTS SHWDY remained flat at $16.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 228. Resonac has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.61.
About Resonac
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resonac (SHWDY)
