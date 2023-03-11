Short Interest in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Drops By 30.4%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE QFTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 55,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,497. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.