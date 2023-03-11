Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Declines By 57.5%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of PowerBand Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PWWBF stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. PowerBand Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.60.

About PowerBand Solutions

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Further Reading

