Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Drops By 79.6%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock remained flat at $1.28 on Friday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

