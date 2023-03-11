Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Increases By 83.3%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Price Performance

Shares of PRKA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

