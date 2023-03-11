Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Increases By 83.3%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Price Performance
Shares of PRKA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.
Parks! America Company Profile
