Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Declines By 42.9%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OSI remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
