Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Declines By 42.9%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSI remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Osiris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.