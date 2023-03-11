Short Interest in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Expands By 384.8%

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 384.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv in the second quarter worth $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Modiv during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modiv alerts:

Modiv Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Modiv

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Modiv in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.