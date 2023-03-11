Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 91.8%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the February 13th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Down 10.4 %

KCCFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 50,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,453. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

