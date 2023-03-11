Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Declines By 91.8%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the February 13th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Down 10.4 %
KCCFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 50,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,453. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kutcho Copper (KCCFF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.