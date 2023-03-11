Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 353.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

