Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 353.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 48,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
