Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 642.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

MSMGF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

