Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 642.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
MSMGF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
About Grid Metals
