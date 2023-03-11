Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rises By 678.5%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, an increase of 678.5% from the February 13th total of 55,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Greenlane stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Greenlane

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

