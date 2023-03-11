Short Interest in Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Grows By 300.0%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
Shares of Greencore Group stock remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Friday. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.