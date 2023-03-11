Short Interest in Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Grows By 300.0%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Shares of Greencore Group stock remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Friday. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

