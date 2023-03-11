Short Interest in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW) Decreases By 95.9%

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

Good Works II Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,838. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Good Works II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.