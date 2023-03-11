Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declines By 72.1%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

SNSR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $31.54. 41,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

