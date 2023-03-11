Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 66.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ebara Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EBCOY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

About Ebara

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

