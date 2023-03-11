Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 66.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ebara Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EBCOY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.
About Ebara
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.