Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Increases By 60.5%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVV traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 19,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,329. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

