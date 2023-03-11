Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Rises By 650.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $107,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

