Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Increases By 70.6%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

CFBK opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 53.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

