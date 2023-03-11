Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Grows By 550.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

BDNNY stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. 3,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

