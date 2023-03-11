Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Increases By 1,308.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 1,308.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ remained flat at $11.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,602. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

