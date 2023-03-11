Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declines By 91.2%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

BDO Unibank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

