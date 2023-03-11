Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Rises By 110.8%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $159.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74.
About Bâloise
