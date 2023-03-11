Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 590.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a growth of 590.4% from the February 13th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,056. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

