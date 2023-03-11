Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Rises By 446.6%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 446.6% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151,883 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 372,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 142,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,887. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.113 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

