Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Increases By 640.7%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 640.7% from the February 13th total of 224,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $9.69. 2,008,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,034. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ambrx Biopharma

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

