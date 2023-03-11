Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Increases By 90.4%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,337,600 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 1,752,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

ACDVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 43,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

