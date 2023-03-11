Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 87.4%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Trading Up 1.4 %

ATEYY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $84.61.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

