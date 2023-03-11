Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Declines By 73.8%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AAP Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAPJ remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 3,106,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,119. AAP has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About AAP
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAP (AAPJ)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.