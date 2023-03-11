Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Declines By 73.8%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAPJ remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 3,106,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,119. AAP has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About AAP

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

