Short Interest in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Decreases By 95.2%

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

7 Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

SVNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,730. 7 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

